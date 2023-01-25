Birthdays
Beliveau Farm hosts Blue Jean Ball Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm in Blacksburg is hosting its Blue Jean Ball Saturday, January 28.

Put on your best cowboy/cowgirl hat, boots and jeans for an evening of boot scootin’ boogie fun! Country music will be played by DJ Pat of Baldman Entertainment from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. Wine and food are available to purchase all evening.

Organizer Molly Gascon stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it.

Click here for more information about the event.

