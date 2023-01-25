Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Blacksburg approves Capital Improvement Program

Blacksburg Town Hall
Blacksburg Town Hall(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg officials say this year’s Capital Improvement Program mirrors what the town’s residents want.

The CIP is done every year and extends over five years, showing how and when the town should make major investments.

“Blacksburg during the pandemic chose to tighten its belt and so we left positions open and we cut back where we could, and it puts us in a good place to plan for the future through our new CIP,” Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said.

According to the plan, big ticket items such as a downtown parking garage and improvements to the Draper Road streetscape are in the works.

“Part of it will be something that many people have asked us for, which is outdoor dining as a permanent feature down there,” Hager-Smith said. “We’ll have wider sidewalks and there’ll be some improved culverts at our streams too.”

Blacksburg’s Parks and Recreation Department will also see a good chunk of funding.

“It’s a lot of money in a short period of time to get something done, which is really great,” Blacksburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Dean Crane said. “You can really get a project started, jump started and finished.”

That includes creating new trails at Brush Mountain and improving playgrounds around town.

“The money doesn’t come available ‘til July 1, so between now and July is looking at the project, checking the orders, see who you can get to do contracting,” Crane said. “All the backwards work is done first.”

“Your budget is an expression of your community’s values, or it should be, and so the reason to be excited is because we are making our wishes and our aspirations manifest by planning around the things that people want,” Hager-Smith said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; death determined homicide
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
Chance the pit bull
Community rallying to help dog recover
A chilly rain moves in Wednesday with a wintry mix for the higher elevations.
Soaking rain returns Wednesday with wintry potential in the mountains

Latest News

Bassett's Hairston Commits to Virginia Tech
Bassett's Hairston Commits to Virginia Tech
Pulaski County Administration building
Pulaski County launches ‘One Bag Challenge’
Wednesday's press conference was held at E.C. Glass High School.
Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown
Brandon Goes Live at the Vault for Restaurant Week
Brandon Goes Live at the Vault for Restaurant Week