EARLY YEARS: Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase highlights opportunities for students in CTE industry in the Roanoke Valley

The event is happening Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Salem Civic Center
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - CTE students from Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Salem City Public Schools are learning employable skills and getting a leg up on their future careers. And school leaders say they’re helping to fill a major void in the local workforce.

Next week’s 2023 Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase is an opportunity for students to meet with some of the CTE partner businesses that will host a student registered apprentice for the 2023-2024 school year.

Career Technical Education (CTE) provides students with the academic and technical skills, knowledge and training necessary to succeed in future careers and to become lifelong learners.

In total, about 12.5 million high school and college students are enrolled in CTE across the nation.

The 2023 Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase is happening next Tuesday, January 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p-m at the Salem Civic Center.

If you’d like to register your business for the event, please click here.

