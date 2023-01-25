Birthdays
Fentanyl seized, man arrested in Roanoke drug investigation

DeAngelo Omer Baker mugshot
DeAngelo Omer Baker mugshot(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested and drugs were seized from a Roanoke home as part of a drug investigation.

Investigators arrested DeAngelo Omer Baker, 34 of Roanoke, and he was charged with Attempting to Distribute/Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, two counts of Possession of Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 substance with Intent to Distribute. Baker was released from custody on a $10,000 bond.

Special Agents with Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns and US currency from a home in the City of Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police.

Roanoke Fentanyl Bust
A seized package of drugs contained 2.3 pounds of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, and was addressed to a person at the home in the 1400 block Orange Avenue, NW. Investigators also seized about 130 grams of additional narcotics, three guns, and $13,431 in cash. The street value of all narcotics seized was $231,700, according to police.

The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is comprised of investigators from the Roanoke City Police Department, City of Salem Police Department, Town of Vinton Police Department and Virginia State Police.

