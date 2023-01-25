Franklin County Public Schools seeking public input on next superintendent

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County School Board is beginning the process of hiring a new superintendent. First, it is seeking public input on qualifications.

The board created this survey that will end Monday, February 6. There are hard copies available at each county school and at the school board office.

Additionally, the school board will hold a public hearing Tuesday, February 7 at 6 p.m. at the lower level of the Franklin County School Board Office.

School Board Chair Jeff Worley said, “Hiring a new superintendent is the biggest task a school board will face and we want to make sure that the public has a voice in this process. We hope that parents, staff and residents will take time to fill out the survey or attend the public hearing.”

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) will assist the school board with the superintendent search.

