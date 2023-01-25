One person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at Stratford Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting at Stratford Park in Roanoke Wednesday morning.
Police say the officer was trying to de-escalate the situation when the person pulled out a knife.
Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman told WBDJ7 he believes the suspect has life-threatening injuries.
Roanoke City School buses were unable to pick up kids for school Wednesday morning due to incident.
