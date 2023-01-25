Birthdays
One person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at Stratford Park

Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting at Stratford Park in Roanoke Wednesday morning.

Police say the officer was trying to de-escalate the situation when the person pulled out a knife.

Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman told WBDJ7 he believes the suspect has life-threatening injuries.

Roanoke City School buses were unable to pick up kids for school Wednesday morning due to incident.

WDBJ7 has a reporter on the scene gathering more information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

