One person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at Stratford Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting at Stratford Park in Roanoke Wednesday morning.

Police say the officer was trying to de-escalate the situation when the person pulled out a knife.

Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman told WBDJ7 he believes the suspect has life-threatening injuries.

Roanoke City School buses were unable to pick up kids for school Wednesday morning due to incident.

