Lawyer for teacher shot by 6-year-old student making first public remarks since shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -The lawyer representing the teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School is set to make public remarks Wednesday morning.

WVEC reports Diane Toscano is expected to discuss Abby Zwerner’s recovery, new information regarding the shooting and the next steps moving forward, the Toscano Law Group says. They also say Zwerner will not be present for the update.

Toscano’s remarks are coming less than a week after Riverside Health System confirmed Zwerner was released from the hospital and continuing her recovery as an outpatient.

City officials said the shooting was not an accident and happened in a classroom while Zwerner was teaching.

Richneck Elementary School has been closed since the shooting, but officials announced a reopening date of Jan. 30.

