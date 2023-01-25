Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Lottery winner plans to use money to make canes for Purple Heart veterans

When Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his...
When Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his winnings to help make canes for Purple Heart recipients who need them.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia who won $1 million playing Mega Millions plans to use part of the earnings to give back to veterans.

According to the Virginia Lottery, when Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his winnings to help make canes for Purple Heart recipients who need them.

Pickens bought his ticket online from the Virginia Lottery on his phone and matched the first five numbers in the July 22, 2022 drawing to win $1 million. The only number he didn’t match was the Mega Ball number.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; death determined homicide
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
A chilly rain moves in Wednesday with a wintry mix for the higher elevations.
Soaking rain returns Wednesday with wintry potential in the mountains
Todd Manns
Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder

Latest News

More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to...
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through ‘Obamacare’
A superintendent in Virginia is speaking out after facing criticism for the handling of the...
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
DeAngelo Omer Baker mugshot
Fentanyl seized, man arrested in Roanoke drug investigation