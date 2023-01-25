Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after altercation in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an altercation at a home in Henry County Tuesday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a call came in at around 8:12 p.m. about a person that had been shot in the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd in Ridgeway.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 56-year-old David Goodwin suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Goodwin was taken to SOVAH Health in Martinsville and shortly air-lifted to a hospital in Roanoke for treatment of serious injuries.

Deputies say that investigations indicated that David Goodwin and 35-year-old Dustin Hylton were at a home in the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, where an argument occurred. During the argument, deputies say Hylton pulled a gun on Goodwin and shot him once.

Hylton was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463. The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime.

