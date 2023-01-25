Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 5 injured

Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in...
Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Several people were injured in a knife attack on a regional train from Kiel to Hamburg on Wednesday. A man had attacked passengers with a knife shortly before arriving at Brokstedt station.(Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A man fatally stabbed two people and injured five others on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before being arrested, police said.

Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before a regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station.

Police spokesman Juergen Henningsen said two of the stabbed people died after the attack.

The interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, said the attack happened at about 3 p.m. local time.

“It is terrible,” Suetterlin-Waack told German public broadcaster NDR. “We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened.”

Regional police and the federal police were on the scene, and the prosecutor’s office was investigating the attack, NDR reported.

The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours.

Police did not provide any information on the suspect’s identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; death determined homicide
A chilly rain moves in Wednesday with a wintry mix for the higher elevations.
Soaking rain returns Wednesday with wintry potential in the mountains
Todd Manns
Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a man is now charged with animal cruelty after a...
Carroll County man charged with animal cruelty after TikTok video

Latest News

Evelyn Yang, wife of politician Andrew Yang, was in the courtroom when the verdict was handed...
Evelyn Yang, who accused gynecologist of sexual assault, talks about verdict
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the White House, Jan. 20,...
Jill Biden’s inaugural wear to go on display at Smithsonian
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: School administrators were warned about 6-year-old’s gun 3 times before shooting
Tyre Nichols died in police custody.
Feds: Investigation into Black man’s death after arrest ‘may take some time’