Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy

FILE - Paris Hilton, left, and Carter Reum appear at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2021. Hilton has welcomed her first child, with her husband Reum. Hilton took to Instagram and posted a photo that shows the 41-year-old new mom holding her baby boy’s tiny hand. Details of the birth remain unclear and the heiress did not give any details or when her baby was born.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) - Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

Hilton took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo that seems to show the 41-year-old new mom holding her baby boy’s tiny hand.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji.

The heiress did not say when her baby was born or provide further details, including a name.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she told People magazine.

The baby boy is Hilton’s first child, while Reum shares a 10-year-old daughter with reality star Laura Bellizzi.

Best wishes flooded in from Hilton’s famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato, Rosario Dawson, Poppy Delevingne, Ashley Tisdale, Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum.

Teigen summed up their best wishes with: “Congratulations so happy for you both!!”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

