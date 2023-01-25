Pet Talk: Does your dog seem scared of everything?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Candace in Roanoke asked, “My one-year-old dog all of the sudden seems to be afraid of everything in my yard. Is something wrong?”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.