Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pet Talk: Does your dog seem scared of everything?

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Candace in Roanoke asked, “My one-year-old dog all of the sudden seems to be afraid of everything in my yard. Is something wrong?”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; death determined homicide
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
Chance the pit bull
Community rallying to help dog recover
A chilly rain moves in Wednesday with a wintry mix for the higher elevations.
Soaking rain returns Wednesday with wintry potential in the mountains

Latest News

Pet Stories
Pet Stories: Meet Venus
He is a two-year-old cat looking for his forever home.
Pet Stories: Swanson
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: How to help your pet with Sundowners Syndrome
Pet Stories January 8, 2023
Pet Stories: Biggie and Smalls