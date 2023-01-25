Pulaski County launches ‘One Bag Challenge’

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County is launching a new challenge to help clean up the community.

The “One Bag Challenge” encourages people to pick up a bag’s worth of trash from the side of county roads.

If participants submit a picture of their full bag of trash to lwalters@pulaskicounty.org, they’ll be entered into a drawing for one of five $100 gift cards.

Board of Supervisors Chair Laura Walters says participant safety is important.

“The county will provide bags, vests and gloves,” she said. “We want to be sure that you’re careful out there because you are picking up on the roads.”

Waters says the board of supervisors is also challenging the towns of Dublin and Pulaski, as well as the Pulaski County School Board, to take part in the competition.

Winners will be announced in May.

