Here @ Home spotlights resources to find that perfect job

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses across our hometowns are in the midst of the labor shortage, and a lot of people are looking for new jobs.

Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the free resources right here in our region that can help you stand out at your next interview.

Saunders explains some of the roadblocks people run into, including a criminal record or no high school diploma. He also mentions the issue of transportation. Many of the people who come to Virginia Career Works for assistance with their job search report facing transportation as a barrier. They don’t own a car and they don’t have anyone in their life who can give them a ride to work. They often have to rely on public transportation, taxis, or ride share services. Our region is very car centric. Public transportation is only available in our cities and large towns like Blacksburg, and even in those places the services available aren’t always convenient for workers. It can take an hour or more to reach a destination on a city bus that would only take 15 minutes to reach in a car. People often lose jobs because they aren’t showing up to work on time, and that’s unfortunate when the late arrival is caused by inconsistent public transportation schedules.

If someone finds themselves in a situation where they don’t have a job and it’s due to any of these reasons, they would most likely qualify for free assistance from Virginia Career Works. Saunders explains how they can enroll them in a program where they’ll be paired with a career navigator. That person will help them identify any barriers that might be preventing them from landing a job.

If they’re not able to get a job because they didn’t finish high school, they can get them connected with their Adult Education provider who can get them enrolled in free GED classes.

There are currently 65 Virginia Career Works centers around the state. They’re located in all of your major cities around the Commonwealth.

In the WDBJ7 viewing area, we have centers in Roanoke, Lynchburg, and 10 other cities and towns across the region.

For more information, visit virginiacareerworks.com/.

