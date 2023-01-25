Birthdays
Roanoke City School Board discusses potential staff raises in 2023-2024 budget

By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City School Board is in early discussions on its 2023-2024 budget. Tuesday, the discussion focused on personnel, including a potential 5% raise in pay for staff.

A potential 5% pay raise is being discussed for Roanoke City Public Schools 2023-2024 budget.
A potential 5% pay raise is being discussed for Roanoke City Public Schools 2023-2024 budget.(RCPS)

Roanoke City Public Schools said competitive pay is a priority for the division and depending on the state budget, most divisions will also do the same.

$11.4 million would be needed in the budget to cover raises and other costs for personnel. This is just the beginning of discussions and a public hearing will be held at February’s meeting to give the community a chance to weigh in.

Further discussions on other topics related to the budget will continue in the upcoming meetings. It’s not currently clear when the school board will officially vote on approving it.

You can find the PowerPoint related to Tuesday’s discussion under topic 3 item B in the work session agenda here.

