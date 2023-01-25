Roanoke community discusses future of Eureka Recreation Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Eureka Recreation Center has been a fixture in the northwest Roanoke community for decades. Roanoke Parks and Recreation identified the need to modernize the space and has been working on doing just that for the last few years.

“It’s a really transformative project not just for the adjacent community, but for the city as a whole,” said Michael Clark, the director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

The redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center has come a long way and the city has high hopes of what the project can bring.

“We’re looking at adequate space for after school programs. Community use space, like a kitchen and a classroom and multipurpose room. We’re looking at a full size gym, possibly two gyms, to be able to facilitate our basketball leagues and open gym for basketball. Indoor walking was a big ask as part of our master plan,” said Clark.

The $13 million project is in the community input stage. Tuesday night, neighbors were given the chance to weigh in on what they want to see happen.

“This is a park that really needs it, it’s in the heart of Northwest, you can get to it from all over northwest. I think it’s a beautiful thing,” said Eric Day, who lives in the Eureka Park area.

With the design not yet finalized, Day and other community members in attendance shared some of their priorities.

“We want to present a handball court. There has never been a handball court in the City of Roanoke, Virginia for outside,” said Day.

Overall many would just like to see a space that the entire community can continue to enjoy.

“Eureka is so important to the community, just because it was like the first center that people had in the northwest area. And we’re trying to better it so everybody can be a part of it,” said Liz Quintana, the youth development supervisor for Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

Once a design is finalized in the coming months, the city hopes to get a construction bid on the project at the end of the year. If all goes to plan, construction would start in 2024 and be completed in 2025.

