Texas Roadhouse is coming to Danville and bringing around 200 jobs

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A well-known chain restaurant is bringing its famous steaks and fresh rolls to Danville.

Texas Roadhouse will be opening at the Danville Mall next to the Starbucks and Aspen Dental. They plan to bring around 200 new jobs to the area and will begin hiring employees in September.

The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends.

“Danville is a really fast growing area,” said Travis Doster, Vice President of Communications for Texas Roadhouse. “It not only draws regionally, but I understand there’s a casino coming down at some point. So, we feel like it’s a growing area and that we can fill a need there.”

Construction will begin in May and they plan to open October 9.

This will be the 19th location in Virginia.

