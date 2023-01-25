Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Virginia Democrats outline mental health proposals

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin says improving Virginia’s behavioral health system is one of his top priorities for the General Assembly session.

Wednesday, Virginia Democrats highlighted legislation they say can make a difference.

Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath Co.) joined other lawmakers and mental health advocates at a Richmond news conference Wednesday morning. He said he supports additional funding for community-based programs, to address the staffing shortage in local Community Service Boards and to make sure Medicaid patients receive the help they need.

“Look, we have to rise to the challenges of the mental health crisis with a long-term strategy and long-term investments to keep people out of crisis to begin with,” Deeds said during the new conference.

Sen. Monty Mason (D-Williamsburg) and Del. Nadarius Clark (D-Portsmouth) also participated.

Other Democratic proposals include Clark’s bill that would create a loan repayment program for mental health professionals who have worked in Virginia at least five years.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; death determined homicide
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
Chance the pit bull
Community rallying to help dog recover
A chilly rain moves in Wednesday with a wintry mix for the higher elevations.
Soaking rain returns Wednesday with wintry potential in the mountains

Latest News

Report Releases Grades for Best & Worst States for Tobacco Control Policies
Report Releases Grades for Best & Worst States for Tobacco Control Policies
smoking
Tobacco report releases grades for best & worst states for tobacco control policies
More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to...
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through ‘Obamacare’
State report recommends transformation of Catawba Hospital