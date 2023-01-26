Berglund Center hosts Guns ‘n’ Hoses hockey game for charity

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Berglund Center Release) - Guns ‘N’ Hoses is an annual charity ice hockey game played in Roanoke to benefit Roanoke Valley charities.

It’s Saturday, January 28 at 6 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

Each year, local Roanoke-area IAFF Firefighters (the “Hoses”) take on a team of local Roanoke-area Police Officers and Law Enforcement personnel (the “Guns”). During the last 18 years, Roanoke’s Guns and Hoses has raised more $450,000 for charity, and more than 90,000 people have attended the games.

This year the money raised will benefit the Carilion Children’s Hematology & Oncology Clinic for its support and work of those Roanoke Valley children who are battling various cancers. Organizers hope to break a half million dollars raised for local charities.

