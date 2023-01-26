Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Big names set for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion 2023
Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion 2023(Birthplace of Country Music)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WDBJ/Birthplace of Country Music Release) - Nickel Creek and Margo Price are among the lineup for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup. The festival returns to Historic Downtown Bristol, Tenn./Va. for its 23rd annual event September 8-10.

Other acts included in the initial lineup announcement include Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Watchhouse, The Mavericks, 49 Winchester, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah and Walderado, with more artists to be announced in the spring.

Weekend passes to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, along with a limited number of VIP packages, are on sale at BristolRhythm.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Wednesday's press conference was held at E.C. Glass High School.
Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody

Latest News

E.C. Glass Head Football Coach Steps Down
E.C. Glass Head Football Coach Steps Down
MCPS Pushes To Find Athletic Trainers
MCPS Pushes To Find Athletic Trainers
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail
George Washington High School renovations
Renovations underway at George Washington High School, track almost complete