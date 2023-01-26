Big names set for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WDBJ/Birthplace of Country Music Release) - Nickel Creek and Margo Price are among the lineup for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup. The festival returns to Historic Downtown Bristol, Tenn./Va. for its 23rd annual event September 8-10.

Other acts included in the initial lineup announcement include Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Watchhouse, The Mavericks, 49 Winchester, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah and Walderado, with more artists to be announced in the spring.

Weekend passes to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, along with a limited number of VIP packages, are on sale at BristolRhythm.com.

