Blustery conditions continue with mountain snow

A chilly start to our day

Breezy conditions return Thursday

Warmer weather arrives for the weekend

THURSDAY

Gusty winds and upslope snow showers will develop behind the departing system. Expect wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph on Thursday in many hometowns. Locally higher gusts are possible along the higher ridgetops. This will make it feel even colder for the morning commute. Feels like temperatures (wind chills) at 7am will likely be in the 20s.

Expect wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph on Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

Upslope snow showers are likely with accumulating snow likely across our West Virginia counties and down toward the I-77 corridor. Flurries are certainly possible in the NRV and Roanoke Valley. The National Weather Service continues with a Winter Weather Advisory for western Greenbrier county, parts of Pocahontas county West Virginia and western Highland county in Virginia through tonight.

Scattered mountain snow showers. (WDBJ Weather)

Upslope snow showers develop heading into Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

END OF THE WEEK

Temperatures moderate heading into the weekend. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s Saturday and Sunday. Precipitation chances return on Sunday and linger into the first part of next week. There are some signs we may have a subtle temperature drop late next week.

Warmer conditions return the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

