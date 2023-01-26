Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Blustery conditions continue with mountain snow

Skies turn mostly clear Thursday with chilly temperatures
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • A chilly start to our day
  • Breezy conditions return Thursday
  • Warmer weather arrives for the weekend

THURSDAY

Gusty winds and upslope snow showers will develop behind the departing system. Expect wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph on Thursday in many hometowns. Locally higher gusts are possible along the higher ridgetops. This will make it feel even colder for the morning commute. Feels like temperatures (wind chills) at 7am will likely be in the 20s.

Expect wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph on Thursday.
Expect wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph on Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)

Upslope snow showers are likely with accumulating snow likely across our West Virginia counties and down toward the I-77 corridor. Flurries are certainly possible in the NRV and Roanoke Valley. The National Weather Service continues with a Winter Weather Advisory for western Greenbrier county, parts of Pocahontas county West Virginia and western Highland county in Virginia through tonight.

Scattered mountain snow showers.
Scattered mountain snow showers.(WDBJ Weather)
Upslope snow showers develop heading into Thursday.
Upslope snow showers develop heading into Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)

END OF THE WEEK

Temperatures moderate heading into the weekend. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s Saturday and Sunday. Precipitation chances return on Sunday and linger into the first part of next week. There are some signs we may have a subtle temperature drop late next week.

Warmer conditions return the weekend.
Warmer conditions return the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather...
Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities.(WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
Wednesday's press conference was held at E.C. Glass High School.
Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown
Chance the pit bull
Community rallying to help dog recover
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Winds increase Thursday with gusts 20-30mph.
Drier, breezy conditions return Thursday
Winds along with the cold conditions keep wind chills in the 20s Thursday morning.
Wednesday, January 25 - Evening Outlook
Precipitation quickly comes to and end today
Full Forecast: Wednesday Noon Update
The National Weather Service continues a winter weather advisory for a wintry mix in the higher...
Wednesday, January 25 Morning FastCast