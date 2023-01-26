Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Boones Mill Town Council adopts downtown revitalization plan

Boones Mill Revitalization Plan
Boones Mill Revitalization Plan(Town of Boones Mill)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Boones Mill has created a Downtown Revitalization Plan to “eliminate blight and encourage new investment in Downtown Boones Mill,” according to Town Manager BT Fitzpatrick III.

Fitzpatrick says the plan incorporates and reflects public input gathered during the planning process. The adopted plan is available for download via the Town’s website here.

The plan presents four initial high-priority initiatives, including façade improvements to existing structures, Main Street improvements in the form of a more defined streetscape, intersection improvements at Church Hill Street and Easy Street, and a creek walk along Maggodee Creek, according to Fitzpatrick. Future initiatives are included in the plan. Additional items in the plan include an economic restructuring plan and market analysis.

Boones Mill used $50,000 awarded from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to create the plan, and now will use the plan to apply for a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Community Improvement Grant for funds to implement the plan.

CDBG Community Improvement Grants are competitive grants that aid eligible localities in implementing projects that will most directly impact the community’s greatest needs, says Fitzpatrick. This application will be submitted in spring 2023.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
Wednesday's press conference was held at E.C. Glass High School.
Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Chance the pit bull
Community rallying to help dog recover

Latest News

Scene of bus crash in Henry County.
No injuries reported after Henry County School bus crash
A photo of an enslaved family on the plantation of Dr. William F. Gaines in Hanover County,...
Glencoe Mansion to host panel discussion, unveil new exhibit on slavery in Appalachia
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 26, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 26, 2023
Officer Involved Shooting At Leehy Manor in Roanoke Wednesday
Officer-Involved Shooting Investigated at Roanoke Apartment Complex