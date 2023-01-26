Boones Mill Town Council adopts downtown revitalization plan

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Boones Mill has created a Downtown Revitalization Plan to “eliminate blight and encourage new investment in Downtown Boones Mill,” according to Town Manager BT Fitzpatrick III.

Fitzpatrick says the plan incorporates and reflects public input gathered during the planning process. The adopted plan is available for download via the Town’s website here.

The plan presents four initial high-priority initiatives, including façade improvements to existing structures, Main Street improvements in the form of a more defined streetscape, intersection improvements at Church Hill Street and Easy Street, and a creek walk along Maggodee Creek, according to Fitzpatrick. Future initiatives are included in the plan. Additional items in the plan include an economic restructuring plan and market analysis.

Boones Mill used $50,000 awarded from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to create the plan, and now will use the plan to apply for a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Community Improvement Grant for funds to implement the plan.

CDBG Community Improvement Grants are competitive grants that aid eligible localities in implementing projects that will most directly impact the community’s greatest needs, says Fitzpatrick. This application will be submitted in spring 2023.

