Buena Vista residents asked to stay inside during manhunt; schools on lockdown

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in the area of 4th St. and Linden Avenue in the City of Buena Vista are being asked to remain inside their homes until further notice.

Police are looking for a Black male wearing a black hoodie and green pants who was seen heading west on foot.

Anyone who sees someone matching this description is asked to notify the Rockbridge Communications Center by dialing 911.

Residents are also asked to secure vehicles and homes.

All Buena Vista Public Schools are on lockdown with shelter in place, with no one allowed in or out of the schools until further notice. The school district says this is “due to a robbery in the community.”

