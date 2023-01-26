Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Call is out for items to help feed your elderly neighbors

Annual Soup for Seniors event happening the month of January
(WDBJ)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Help feed your local seniors in need this winter with their annual Soup for Seniors program.

Ron Boyd, President & CEO of the Local Office on Aging, Inc. (LOA), joins us on Here @ Home to talk to us about how people can support this event.

This year’s goal is to collect 45,000 pounds of soup (food) to be delivered to 2,750 seniors in our community.

Due to the pandemic, more seniors than ever are homebound and in need of these supplemental resources.

The project committee has set priority areas and at the top of that list are the homebound Meals on Wheels clients. For many of the 500 recipients, the hot lunch meal they receive is the only meal they have all day. The soup collected helps provide hot meals on cold days and reminds them, in the bleakest part of winter, that the community has not forgotten them.

The items most needed by our elderly neighbors include:

  • low sodium and nutritious soups
  • canned meats (such as tuna)
  • canned vegetables
  • canned fruit
  • crackers
  • peanut butter
  • oatmeal
  • Boost or Ensure

If you would like to make a monetary contribution, click here or send it to SOUP FOR SENIORS, Local Office on Aging, Inc., PO Box 14205 Roanoke, VA 24038.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
Wednesday's press conference was held at E.C. Glass High School.
Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Chance the pit bull
Community rallying to help dog recover

Latest News

Special naming auction for Wildlife Center
Name the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center’s newest ambassadors
Are social media, cyberbullies, and the dark web traumatizing our kids?
School Districts Look to Fill Teacher Positions at Job Fair
School Districts Look to Fill Teacher Positions at Job Fair
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Craig County