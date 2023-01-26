Call is out for items to help feed your elderly neighbors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Help feed your local seniors in need this winter with their annual Soup for Seniors program.

Ron Boyd, President & CEO of the Local Office on Aging, Inc. (LOA), joins us on Here @ Home to talk to us about how people can support this event.

This year’s goal is to collect 45,000 pounds of soup (food) to be delivered to 2,750 seniors in our community.

Due to the pandemic, more seniors than ever are homebound and in need of these supplemental resources.

The project committee has set priority areas and at the top of that list are the homebound Meals on Wheels clients. For many of the 500 recipients, the hot lunch meal they receive is the only meal they have all day. The soup collected helps provide hot meals on cold days and reminds them, in the bleakest part of winter, that the community has not forgotten them.

The items most needed by our elderly neighbors include:

low sodium and nutritious soups

canned meats (such as tuna)

canned vegetables

canned fruit

crackers

peanut butter

oatmeal

Boost or Ensure

If you would like to make a monetary contribution, click here or send it to SOUP FOR SENIORS, Local Office on Aging, Inc., PO Box 14205 Roanoke, VA 24038.

