Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Carilion Clinic is hosting trainings for traumatic bleeding events

Carilion Clinic is hosting "Stop the Bleed" trainings to educate the public on what to do in a...
Carilion Clinic is hosting "Stop the Bleed" trainings to educate the public on what to do in a traumatic bleeding situation.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is hoping to educate the public on what to do in traumatic bleeding events with its free “Stop the Bleed” trainings in the coming weeks.

“What we tend to teach the communities is three ways to stop the bleed. We teach them compression, packing and then using tourniquets,” said Ottilia Lewis, the trauma outreach coordinator for Carilion.

When a traumatic blood loss call comes in, depending on the location, it could take emergency responders at least 10 minutes to get there. People knowing what to do, can be vital to the outcome of the situation.

”We all have knives in our kitchens, we have scissors at our house. And accidents happen more commonly in the home or in private areas. So by having these skills, you can help your friends, your neighbors and your families to stay safe.”

Lewis said as a level one trauma center, besides improving the health of the community, Carilion wants to prevent these situations before they happen.

The next training will be held at the Buchanan Public Library on Saturday Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is presented by Botetourt County Fire and EMS. The next will be on Feb. 11 at Eagle Rock Public Library and Feb. 18 at Fincastle Public Library.

You can register by calling 540-928-2900 but walk-ins are also welcome on the day of the training.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
Wednesday's press conference was held at E.C. Glass High School.
Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown
Chance the pit bull
Community rallying to help dog recover
Winds increase Thursday with gusts 20-30mph.
Drier, breezy conditions return Thursday

Latest News

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday following the investigation of a threatening phone...
Analyzing the impact school threats have on mental health
Bassett's Hairston Speaks About Committing to Tech
Bassett's Hairston Speaks About Committing to Tech
Pulaski County Launches One Bag Challenge
Pulaski County Launches One Bag Challenge
Virginia Democrats outline mental health proposals