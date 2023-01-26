Christiansburg business shows no signs of closing despite building listed for sale

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg business is addressing community concerns over its building being sold.

The Bear Dance Market opened in Christiansburg in 2019.

The current owner of the building has listed the property for sale.

Owners of the business say they have no plans to shut down, even if the building is sold.

“We’re just going to have to wait it out and see what happens,” Bear Dance Market co-owner Sarah Vogl said. “We’re pretty optimistic that whatever investor chooses to buy this property would want to keep the cornerstone tenants here. We’ll just have to see.”

Delegate Marie March owns the property.

Vogl says March has been supportive of the business throughout the entire process.

