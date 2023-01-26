Danville Public Schools to receive two additional School Resource Officers

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools will soon be getting two additional School Resource Officers (SROs) after receiving a grant from the Department of Justice.

There are currently two SROs for George Washington High School and two SROs for the middle schools.

The grant will allow funding for two additional SROs.

“SROs build relationships with students,” said Dr. Angela Hairston, Danville Public Schools Superintendent. “We want our students to feel that our police officers are allies and are pro-safety. They ensure that we have safety protocols that we follow and give us feedback and tips when things aren’t working as they should.”

One of the new SROs will work at the high school, but they are still looking to fill the new full-time position.

“There’s a challenge hiring police officers everywhere, and we’re no different. Oftentimes, our SROs must go to court. So, we need that extra one when officers do have to go to court and we feel good about that. That enhances our security workforce as well,” added Hairston.

The other will rotate between all six of the elementary schools as they currently only have security guards.

“It’s important that we have adequate SRO coverage, in addition to the security guard coverage, to be sure that we have all eyes on kids and visitors. They really spend most of their time checking our security measures to ensure that we adhere to our own security measures,” explained Hairston.

The new SRO for the elementary schools will start in February.

