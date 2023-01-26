Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Danville Public Schools to receive two additional School Resource Officers

Danville School Resource Officers
Danville School Resource Officers(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools will soon be getting two additional School Resource Officers (SROs) after receiving a grant from the Department of Justice.

There are currently two SROs for George Washington High School and two SROs for the middle schools.

The grant will allow funding for two additional SROs.

“SROs build relationships with students,” said Dr. Angela Hairston, Danville Public Schools Superintendent. “We want our students to feel that our police officers are allies and are pro-safety. They ensure that we have safety protocols that we follow and give us feedback and tips when things aren’t working as they should.”

One of the new SROs will work at the high school, but they are still looking to fill the new full-time position.

“There’s a challenge hiring police officers everywhere, and we’re no different. Oftentimes, our SROs must go to court. So, we need that extra one when officers do have to go to court and we feel good about that. That enhances our security workforce as well,” added Hairston.

The other will rotate between all six of the elementary schools as they currently only have security guards.

“It’s important that we have adequate SRO coverage, in addition to the security guard coverage, to be sure that we have all eyes on kids and visitors. They really spend most of their time checking our security measures to ensure that we adhere to our own security measures,” explained Hairston.

The new SRO for the elementary schools will start in February.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Wednesday's press conference was held at E.C. Glass High School.
Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody

Latest News

MCPS Pushes To Find Athletic Trainers
MCPS Pushes To Find Athletic Trainers
George Washington High School renovations
Renovations underway at George Washington High School, track almost complete
Grant Funds New SROs For DPS
Grant Funds New SROs For DPS
MCPS will be hosting a job fair on July 13 and July 21
MCPS School Board working to fill athletic training positions