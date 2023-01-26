Deputies: No weapon found at Benjamin Franklin Middle School after search
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says no weapon was found at Benjamin Franklin Middle School after a student at the school indicated someone had a gun.
Deputies say Thursday morning, a student at the school began yelling someone had a gun.
The student was removed from class. The sheriff’s office says while the investigation continues, there is no credible threat to school safety.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.