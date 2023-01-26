EC Glass football coach stepping down after eight years

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Lynchburg City Schools Release) - E. C. Glass High School Head Football Coach Jeff Woody has announced his decision to step down from the team after 8 seasons, according to Lynchburg City Schools.

E. C. Glass Athletic Director Elizabeth Masencup said, “Coach Woody helped elevate our program and built it into a consistent VHSL playoff contender team. He grew fan interest and community support and positively impacted Hilltopper football and our student-athletes in countless ways. We are extremely grateful for his time with us. We are sure to miss him and wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Principal Rose Flaugher said, “Coach Woody has made a difference both on and off the field. He has built this program to be a contender for regional and state play each year and our student-athletes are prepared for life beyond high school. We are incredibly grateful for his dedication and the leadership he has shown while at E.C. Glass High School. He is leaving a legacy he can be proud of and, while we will miss him, we wish both he and his family the very best.”

There is no official word so far on his plans.

The new Head Varsity Football Coach position will be posted to the Lynchburg City Schools job website at lcsedu.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Preference will be given to those with a valid teaching license. Interviews will be held in February.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.