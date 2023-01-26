Glencoe Mansion to host panel discussion, unveil new exhibit on slavery in Appalachia

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Black History Month is in February and a museum in Radford is working to make sure some of the most difficult parts of history aren’t forgotten.

Historians say although slavery is a difficult part of history to talk about, it did exist in Appalachia and it’s a subject that’s not well known.

Historians say the New River Valley was no exception. The number of enslaved people in the area grew tremendously in the decade leading up to the Civil War.

Now descendants and historians are working to make sure their lives are not forgotten, and their legacy lives on.

The Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will host a panel discussion on slavery in Appalachia as part of its new exhibit on the same topic, “Slavery in Appalachia,” on Friday, January 27.

All of the panelists hope the next generation will become inspired and learn something new from this conversation.

“I don’t like to use the terminology ‘passing the torch’ about Black history -- we need to light a blaze to the next generation. Invigorate them to understand the contributions and the value that we had and all of these things are boiling over more and more. Each year, I learn something different, you know. And I think there is a wealth of information out there that needs to be explored and used by the next generation and I think it will give our society a strong foundation,” said Howard Eaves, Sr. an Air Force veteran and president of the Wake Forest Community Action Club.

Eaves also serves as overseer of the slave monument located on Kentland Farms (now owned by Virginia Tech). As a team, he and his wife serve as curators of the museum which houses artifacts related to the Wake Forest community.

The exhibit and panel discussion will explore the history of slavery from its beginning until its abolition.

“My hope is that young people will be exposed to the stories and that what history is the stories of people’s lived experiences of all kinds because those stories are what we are standing on today,” said Dr. Theresa Burriss an associate professor and director of Appalachian Studies and the Appalachian Regional & Rural Studies Center at Radford University.

ONE WEEK until we open a new exhibit, "Slavery in Appalachia," with a panel discussion and opening reception on Friday,... Posted by Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery on Friday, January 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.