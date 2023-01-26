Hometown Eats: Cello Coffee House & Cafe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke really is a melting pot of authentic international cuisine and what better week to check out something new than restaurant week!

We’re taking our taste buds on a trip around the world at Cello Coffee House & Café in this week’s hometown eats!

“You have to do it the right way. Make it authentic and real taste,” said Cello Coffee House & Café owner Joe Migdadi.

Authentic is the name of the game at Cello Coffee House & Café in downtown Roanoke. The space might be a little tight, but the flavors are huge.

“It’s always my top choice for lunch,” said regular customer Lisa.

If it’s Mediterranean you’re craving, owner Joe Migdadi is your guy.

“Greek, Turkish, Lebanese, Jordanian, American items, bagels, burritos, ice creams, smoothies, international coffees and teas and about 20 different types of baklava,” explained Migdadi.

An ingredient you’ll see throughout many of the dishes, pistachios, imported straight from the Middle East.

“I was introduced to Cello pretty recently, about six months ago, now I’m like a weekly patron,” said regular customer Brady.

Not only are Joe’s Jordanian roots rich in the food, they’re also all over the walls. He felt it was important when you step into the café, he opened in 2019, that you take a trip around the world.

“You love your customers, and you love to see everyone happy. You love what you’re doing so this can get you the power to start your day, every day,” said Migdadi.

“I introduced my friend, actually she’s Jordanian, I was like you have to try this place. She came and got to chatting with Joe and was like that is the best place ever! It really is, it has really delicious food,” Brady said.

One of the more unusual but popular drinks you can order, Nutella Turkish coffee.

“Never thought to add Nutella to it but it’s a good fit. It will keep you going!” Exclaimed Lisa.

On the food menu you’ll find a variety of humus, bagels, gyros, and falafel. Entrees feature a chicken shawarma platter with middle eastern spices served with rice, veggies, taztziki, and a garlic sauce. Cello offers various soups like lentil and salads as well. Don’t forget about the vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free options!

However, no meal at Cello is complete without homemade ice cream and warm baklava with a caramel drizzle and crushed pistachios on top.

“I love his ice cream, I’m such an ice cream girl and that is the best,” said Brady.

Whether you come by for a quick chai latte, or you’re staying for a long lunch, Joe Migdadi is doing Mediterranean food the right way.

“My grandchildren love coming here as well. They love, Joe and they always want to come see, Joe,” said Lisa.

“I have a lot of visitors who say we can’t wait to come back to Roanoke to try your food again,” Migdadi said proudly.

Cello Coffee House & Café, a mouthwatering Mediterranean Hometown Eat!

Cello Coffee House & Café can be found at 118 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

