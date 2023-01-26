Los Amigos Bar and Grill opens new location on Orange Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Los Amigos Bar & Grill has moved locations for a third time. The restaurant, which was formerly on Williamson Road, moved to Orange Avenue.

The owner said this is due to a request from a Roanoke City Fire Marshal. Los Amigos needed a bigger space for the number of people it attracted.

With the new opening, they are trying to combine a family atmosphere with a party scene.

“Local music, so, we’re going to have line dancing on Thursdays, live bands on Fridays, and DJs on Saturdays to try to bring the whole fun atmosphere but yet still have the family atmosphere during the day,” said Marketing Manager Sandra Arangui.

The new location opened Thursday morning with new services being offered, such as a lunch buffet. The restaurant will have a Mexican-inspired food buffet.

“I’m excited to serve everybody, to serve the community. We’re ready for them,” explained owner Jimmy Santos. “We have full staff waiting for them. Buffet is set up already.”

The new location is 3424 Orange Ave, Roanoke. They are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Sunday.

