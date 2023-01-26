Man arrested for Roanoke shooting death

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for a killing Wednesday night.

Christopher A. Arias, 20, is in the Roanoke City Jail.

About 8 p.m. January 25, 2023, Roanoke Police were called to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW regarding someone who had been shot. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside a home in the area. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His name will be released when family is notified, according to police.

Witnesses identified Arias, whom police say was trying to run away, as the alleged shooter, and police arrested him nearby. Police say he and the victim knew each other.

