Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Craig County

NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had barricaded himself inside a home in Craig County was shot and killed Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police, who are handling the investigation.

Wednesday, January 25, the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to a home in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in New Castle, regarding a call about a domestic disturbance. After deputies and troopers arrived, someone fired a gun inside the home, according to police, who say officers did not approach the residence and tried to contact the person inside the home from a distance.

Investigators were told the man inside the home was armed, and requested negotiators to speak with the person, as well as a tactical team.

Eventually, police say, an armed man walked out of the home onto the front porch, leading officers to fire. Kyle Adam Mills, 22 of Christiansburg, died from his injuries. No officers were injured.

All the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to both departments’ policies.

When state police are done with their investigation, findings will be turned over to the Craig County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

