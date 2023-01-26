Multiple school districts look to fill hundreds of teacher positions at job fair

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple school districts are looking to fill hundreds of jobs across Southwest Virginia.

According to the Western Virginia Public Education Consortium, there are 500 open teaching jobs across Southwest Virginia.

To help fill some of those holes, a teacher recruiting job fair is taking place this Saturday, January 28 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

Twenty different school districts will be represented, including Alleghany Highlands, Bath County, Franklin County, and more.

You can speak to each school about what positions they are looking to fill and apply on the spot. Most schools are looking to hire teachers for all grades, including positions in school administration and counseling.

Officials say the most significant need right now is for special education.

The WVPE Consortium says there is a grant available that will help pay for part of a teacher’s coursework to get them fully licensed.

The Virginia Department of Education will also be at the job fair to answer licensing questions.

If you plan on coming to the job fair, bring your resume and be prepared to fill out applications. There is a job application online, if you want to take a look at the possible questions you should be prepared to answer.

You are encouraged to register for the job fair ahead of time.

Who should attend: Any individual that holds (or will be eligible to hold) a valid teaching license by the commencement of the 2023-24 school year, including ...

• Students that expect to graduate in (or before) May or June 2024

• Students who have completed Level I of the Career Switchers program and are seeking employment to enter into Level II

• Teachers interested in relocating within the Commonwealth or from another State

• Degreed (non-licensed) individuals seeking a new career in education

