Name the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center’s newest ambassadors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You have the opportunity to name the Wildlife Center’s newest ambassadors.

The Center’s Director of Operations, Haley Olsen-Hodges, joins us on Here @ Home with the two animals, which cannot live in the wild anymore.

She explains how she came upon these two animals, and how you can help name them with a special auction.

The money raised from their auction will be used for purchasing much-needed food and medical supplies, caring for the Education Ambassadors, and maintaining our many enclosures.

