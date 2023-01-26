Name the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center’s newest ambassadors
A young opossum and eastern gray squirrel are in need of names
Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You have the opportunity to name the Wildlife Center’s newest ambassadors.
The Center’s Director of Operations, Haley Olsen-Hodges, joins us on Here @ Home with the two animals, which cannot live in the wild anymore.
She explains how she came upon these two animals, and how you can help name them with a special auction.
The money raised from their auction will be used for purchasing much-needed food and medical supplies, caring for the Education Ambassadors, and maintaining our many enclosures.
Find more information here.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.