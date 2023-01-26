Birthdays
Renovations underway at George Washington High School, track almost complete

George Washington High School renovations
George Washington High School renovations(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations are almost complete for the track at George Washington high school.

The renovations began last summer after voters approved a 1% sales tax increase.

The front of the school will be completely remodeled along with a new gym with 2500 seats and renovated classrooms.

The indoor renovations will begin in April.

“We all know that when things look good and feel good and they’re built and designed for today’s students, we get better results,” said Dr. Angela Hairston, Danville Public Schools Superintendent. “So, that’s what we really are after is better achievement with our students and we realized that facilities make a difference.”

Dr. Hairston says the outdoor renovations for the new track should be complete by the end of February.

