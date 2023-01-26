Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Are social media, cyberbullies, and the dark web traumatizing our kids?

By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each day, millions of children go online to view and interact with friends, fans, and strangers. But the anything-goes nature of the internet puts kids at risk on sites like Tik Tok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, 4chan, and 8chan, where predators find victims and where harassers threaten and bully the vulnerable. Online interactions can manifest into physical violence and other forms of harm.

Most parents believe that as long as their children are at home, quietly typing on their computers and smartphones, they are safe and content.

But a leading social media authority says these stay-at-home kids, quietly surfing social media sites, are neither safe nor content. In fact, Certified Social Media Intelligence Expert Dr. Steve Webb, author of Education in a Violent World, tells us many are in psychological and emotional turmoil.

Here @ Home talks to Dr. Webb about his findings, and advice he has for parents. He urges parents to understand that though your child’s behavior may appear normal, our children are being exposed to 24/7 cyber-trauma from their continual connection to CYBERBULLIES, SOCIAL MEDIA, and visits to the DARK WEB.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
Wednesday's press conference was held at E.C. Glass High School.
Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Chance the pit bull
Community rallying to help dog recover

Latest News

Call is out for items to help feed your elderly neighbors
Special naming auction for Wildlife Center
Name the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center’s newest ambassadors
School Districts Look to Fill Teacher Positions at Job Fair
School Districts Look to Fill Teacher Positions at Job Fair
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Craig County