Are social media, cyberbullies, and the dark web traumatizing our kids?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each day, millions of children go online to view and interact with friends, fans, and strangers. But the anything-goes nature of the internet puts kids at risk on sites like Tik Tok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, 4chan, and 8chan, where predators find victims and where harassers threaten and bully the vulnerable. Online interactions can manifest into physical violence and other forms of harm.

Most parents believe that as long as their children are at home, quietly typing on their computers and smartphones, they are safe and content.

But a leading social media authority says these stay-at-home kids, quietly surfing social media sites, are neither safe nor content. In fact, Certified Social Media Intelligence Expert Dr. Steve Webb, author of Education in a Violent World, tells us many are in psychological and emotional turmoil.

Here @ Home talks to Dr. Webb about his findings, and advice he has for parents. He urges parents to understand that though your child’s behavior may appear normal, our children are being exposed to 24/7 cyber-trauma from their continual connection to CYBERBULLIES, SOCIAL MEDIA, and visits to the DARK WEB.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.