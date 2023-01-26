Birthdays
State police investigating school bus crash in Henry County

School bus and police lights graphic.
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a school bus in Henry County Thursday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

VDOT says the crash occurred on BUS Rt. US-58E near Mount Olivet Rd. The crash has the east left shoulder and left lane closed.

There is no word regarding any injuries or how many vehicles are involved.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

