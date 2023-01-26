Birthdays
Virginia Senate committee defeats abortion restrictions

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ & AP) - Democrats in the Virginia Senate have defeated three bills that would have restricted access to abortion.

The votes were expected and came without debate in the Senate Education and Health Committee Thursday morning.

Democrats later celebrated during a news conference, citing polls that indicate a majority of Virginians support abortion rights.

“And the truth is, as long as Senate Democrats have our majority, the brick wall will stand strong,” Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) said to applause.

Republicans, including Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford Co.) who introduced one of the measures, expressed their disappointment.

“We worked very hard to draft those bills. I thought we put them in a position where they were ready to pass,” said Sen. Newman in an interview with WDBJ7. “And the good news is we think that many people understand that we need to do something to restrict what is almost unrestricted abortions in Virginia.”

Similar abortion restrictions, including the 15-week ban supported by Governor Glenn Youngkin, have been introduced in the House.

But like the measures defeated Thursday, they will likely fail if they reach the State Senate.

