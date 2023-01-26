Why mail delivery has been sporadic for some residents in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Postal Service is dealing with staff shortages like many businesses across the country. But is working to fix the issue right away.

As a small business owner, it’s important for Martin Morrison to receive his mail on time.

“I was having this conversation with this client. I don’t have your check. You need to make sure you sent it. You need to make sure it got to the mailbox and everything else,” said Morrison.

More than a month went by before Morrison received his money from a client in Boston.

“5 weeks later that check showed up,” explained Morrison. “Postmarked on the date he said he sent it.

Morrison and other residents shared concerns on social media over mail delivery in Roanoke. Morrison says the federal government should invest more in services the community needs like mail.

“There’s been times in the past where we get mail two days a week. And the other days are missed,” added Morrison.

WDBJ7 spoke with United States Postal Service Spokesperson Philip Bogenberger who said they are still dealing with staff shortages.

“A sporadic delivery may mean that mail delivery didn’t take place that day,” said Bogenberger. “You know we try to do everything we can to make sure mail is delivered every day.”

USPS is working to hire more postal workers by hosting hiring fairs more often with the Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center.

The Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center Manager Toni McLawhorn says many businesses in the Star City call the center daily trying to find employees.

“For probably a few months now the United States postal office here in Roanoke has been setting up a table in our center. They’re coming almost on weekly basis,” said McLawhorn.

Bogenberger says the postal service offers everything someone would want in a career. He says as demand grows, so does their need for employees.

“Roanoke and surrounding areas is a growing community. So, it’s one of those things that we’re there for customers,” said Bogenberger.

USPS is hoping this is just a short-term issue and can be fixed with a bigger workforce.

If you’re interested in a job with the USPS. The next hiring fair will be Wednesday or you can click here.

