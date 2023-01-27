Adam Ward Classic set for February 3-4

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Adam Ward Classic will be held on February 3rd through 4th.

The majority of the proceeds will go to the Adam Ward Scholarship Fund.

“This is a great way to honor Adam Ward’s memory, as well as all of the others who have been touched and affected by his passing,” said WVBOA Commissioner, Jerry Spangler. “I think Adam would be pleased we are doing this through the game of basketball.”

To date, the Adam Ward Classic has contributed over $80,000 to the Adam Ward Scholarship Fund.

The event will feature 11 games in two days, in two different gyms. Tickets are $10 for each day for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-9. Kids under five can attend for free.

The game schedule can be found below:

FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 3: Salem High School 6:00 p.m. Glenvar vs. Salem (Varsity Girls)

7:45 p.m. Glenvar vs. Salem (Varsity Boys)

FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 3 – Glenvar High School 6:00 p.m. Salem vs. Glenvar (JV Boys)

7:45 p.m. Salem vs. Glenvar (JV Girls)

SATURDAY - FEBRUARY 4 – 10:00 a.m. William Byrd vs. George Wythe (Boys)

11:45 a.m. Auburn vs. Narrows (Boys)

1:30 p.m. Carroll County vs. LCA (Girls)

3:15 p.m. William Fleming vs. Western Albemarle (Boys)

5:00 p.m. Cave Spring vs. LCA (Boys)

6:45 p.m. Northside vs. Radford (Boys)

8:00 p.m. Patrick Henry vs. Lord Botetourt (Boys)

