CVS, Walmart pharmacies to cut hours

Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - You might want to check your pharmacy’s hours before you pick up your next prescription.

CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry.

Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier, at 7 p.m. CVS said it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March.

Walgreens made similar changes last year.

Locally owned pharmacies are facing the same problem.

The National Community Pharmacists Association said more than three-quarters of pharmacies in the U.S. report staffing difficulties.

