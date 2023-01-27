D-Day Memorial hosts mini camp for elementary school students

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford will host a one-day mini-camp for third, fourth and fifth graders. It’s set for Monday, February 6.

Bedford County Public Schools are closed that day for a teacher workday.

Students will learn about World War II and D-Day through activities, games, and lessons in a “fun, interactive environment,” according to organizers. Participants should take lunch, but an afternoon snack will be provided. Each student will go home with a goody bag.

The camp fee is $30 per student and $25 per additional sibling.

Click here to register online. For more information, email education@dday.org or call 540-586-3329.

John Long from the memorial stopped by 7@four to preview it.

