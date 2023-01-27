Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce announces plan to increase business support

Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce event
Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce event(Von Wellington Photography)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is launching a four-year strategic plan to focus on supporting local businesses.

The Chamber held its annual Meeting of the Membership on Wednesday where they announced the new plan.

The four points of the plan are to business support, business advocacy, leadership development, and brand sustainability.

They plan to increase membership, promote business priorities to local and state legislators, and drive participants into community leadership roles.

“Our strategic plan is a plan of goals, tactics and metrics to provide value to our members and for people to understand and recognize that we are the premier advocate for business and industry in our region,” said Anne Moore Sparks, President of the Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

To partner with the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, visit their website or call 434-836-6990.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

Huddle Up Moms: Moms Under Pressure Program Helps Expecting Moms
Huddle Up Moms: Moms Under Pressure Program Helps Expecting Moms
Docs for Morgan Brings People Together to Honor Morgan Harrington
Docs for Morgan Brings People Together to Honor Harrington
1920 Maxwell
1920 car on display at Montgomery Museum
Wason Center poll indicates Virginians like Governor Youngkin, dislike President Biden