Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce announces plan to increase business support

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is launching a four-year strategic plan to focus on supporting local businesses.

The Chamber held its annual Meeting of the Membership on Wednesday where they announced the new plan.

The four points of the plan are to business support, business advocacy, leadership development, and brand sustainability.

They plan to increase membership, promote business priorities to local and state legislators, and drive participants into community leadership roles.

“Our strategic plan is a plan of goals, tactics and metrics to provide value to our members and for people to understand and recognize that we are the premier advocate for business and industry in our region,” said Anne Moore Sparks, President of the Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

To partner with the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, visit their website or call 434-836-6990.

