Docs for Morgan brings people together to honor Morgan Harrington

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This annual basketball tradition is a way to raise money for the Morgan Dana Harrington scholarship.

The friendly competition between Carilion Clinic doctors/residents and VTCSOM students is a way the school can come together to honor the memory of Morgan Dana Harrington and to show that good can always come out of an evil incident.

The goal of the event is to raise funds for the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship at VTCSOM to support medical students while at the school.

Here @ Home talks to Morgan’s parents about the event and why it’s so important to show the goodness of people coming together - which really does overcome the evil of tragedy.

Since 2015, Docs for Morgan has helped raise over $500,000 for the Morgan Dana Harrington Scholarship and made medical school more affordable for eleven students.

Docs for Morgan will be held at the Patrick Henry High School Gym on February 1st, at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the website here.

Find more information on the Harrington’s non-profit organization here: Help Save the Next Girl.

