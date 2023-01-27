Fudgy Cake recipe helps celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home steps into the kitchen to celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day.

Chassidy Tuell with Takes the Cake offers a delicious Fudgy Chocolate Cake recipe that your family is sure to love.

Fudgy Chocolate Cake

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

3/4 cups cocoa powder (dutched is great!)

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup buttermilk, shaken

1/2 cup vegetable or canola oil

3 eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup coffee

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 2 - 8″ cake pans with cake release spray, or grease with butter and flour.

Sift the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt into a mixing bowl. Mix on low speed until combined.

In another bowl, combine the buttermilk, oil, eggs, and vanilla. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry. With mixer still on low, add the coffee and stir just to combine, scraping the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula.

Pour the batter into the prepared pans and bake for 30 to 43 minutes, until a cake tester comes out clean. Cool in the pans for 30 minutes, then turn them out onto a cooling rack and cool completely.

Pro tip: Cakes are easier to frost if they are cold. Wrap layers in plastic wrap and freeze for 30 minutes or refrigerate 1-2 hours.

While cake layers cool, prepare the frosting.

Easy Chocolate Frosting

3 cups confectioners’ sugar

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

¼ tsp. salt.

1 stick butter, softened

4 - 6 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

Sift sugar and cocoa together into a large bowl. In another bowl combine 1 cup of sugar mixture with butter and 1 tablespoon cream, beating until smooth.

Add another cup of sugar and another tablespoon of cream, beating well. Continue until all ingredients are combined and the frosting is fluffy. Beat in vanilla.

To assemble cake:

Place one layer of cake, flat side up, on a flat plate or cake pedestal. With a knife or offset spatula, spread the top with frosting. Place the second layer on top, rounded side up, and spread the frosting evenly on the top and sides of the cake.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.