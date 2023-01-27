Birthdays
Huddle Up Moms: Moms Under Pressure program helps expecting moms

Special kits designed to offer materials to help expecting moms dealing with preeclampsia
(Ally Kadlubar)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Preeclampsia is a serious disease related to elevated blood pressure. It can happen at any time during the second half of pregnancy or up to 6 weeks after delivery.

February is heart month, a time to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease. It’s also time for Moms Under Pressure to launch their community based blood pressure program called MOMS UNDER PRESSURE! Breana Turner, Grant Coordinator for Moms Under Pressure talks to us on Here @ Home about their efforts of creating an infrastructure that can be replicated to other communities.

Huddle Up Mom’s Moms Under Pressure Program helps distribute special kits to those diagnosed with preeclampsia. The blood pressure cuff kits provide educational materials about preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder.

Listen to our conversation on how you can get involved, and what expecting moms can do to reduce their risk.

Find more information here.

