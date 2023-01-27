Birthdays
Juvenile charged after allegedly placing bomb threat toward Henry Co. middle school

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST
HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A bomb threat was placed over social media toward Laurel Park Middle School Friday, resulting in one juvenile being taken into custody.

The recipient of the message reported it to authorities, leading the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and school officials to work together and ensure the students and staff were safe.

The threat was evaluated, and the suspect admitted it was a hoax. The person has been charged with threats to bomb or burn (felony), and is being held at W. W. Moore Detention facility.

The Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office adds “Parents are urged to have conversations with their children who are students, encouraging them to immediately report any type of threat they hear and also not be involved in these acts as they can have serious legal repercussions.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63- CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.”

