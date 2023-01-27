Liberty University Police respond to multiple motorized scooter thefts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Campus police at Liberty University are reminding the community to not leave property unattended and to secure belongings after multiple motorized scooter thefts.

According to Liberty, these actions are considered a Motor Vehicle Theft for Clery Act purposes.

Police don’t know who is responsible.

“Liberty University has partnered with the “See Something, Say Something” campaign to raise awareness on our campus regarding suspicious activity. If you see something that doesn’t seem quite right, say something by contacting 911 or LUPD at (434) 592-3911. By being alert and reporting suspicious activity, you can help protect our community.

Personal Safety Tips

• Use common sense: If something doesn’t look or feel right, it probably isn’t.

• Always be aware of your surroundings: Continually look and listen to what’s going on around you.

• Show that you’re confident: Walk with a sense of purpose, keep your head up, and make eye contact.

• React to potential problems before they can develop: Don’t wait for an uncertain or uncomfortable situation to go wrong. Leave, call police, or take other protective actions.

• Educate yourself: Take time to review personal safety information from an accurate and trustworthy source or consider a self-defense class.

• Never leave property unattended: The majority of crime on campus involves the theft of unattended or unsecured property. You can’t be a victim if you don’t create the opportunity.

• Always lock everything: Lock your property in a secure area and lock your door, your car, your bicycle, and anything else you have.

• Never leave anything visible inside your vehicle: If somebody walking by your car can see property inside, they may break the lock or a window and take it.

• Record serial numbers: Keep a record of serial numbers, models, brand names, and a description of all valuables in case they are ever lost or stolen.

• Report, report, report: All thefts and suspicious activity should be reported to police, security, and/or campus safety officials. The problem is unknown unless you report it!”

